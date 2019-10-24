Kieran Lucid asks clubs to work with Dutch consultants on all-island league

Clubs from either side of the border have been asked to release data to Hypercube

 

Kieran Lucid has asked clubs from both sides of the border to work with Dutch sports consultancy Hypercube over the coming couple of months as he seeks to progress his plan for an all-island league.

The Kerryman addressed representatives from the bulk of Northern Ireland Football League and Airtricity League clubs in Dundalk on Thursday evening where he said that he had brought Hypercube on board in order to cast an outside eye over the prospects for the proposed competition.

The company has extensive experience working with European associations and leagues, having had a major role in devising the structure for the Danish Superliga, on which much of Lucid’s own plan is based, and compiled reports for the Dutch and Belgian national associations as well as Uefa.

Clubs have been asked to liaise with the company and to release data to them over the coming weeks in order to have an assessment completed around the end of the year.

The proposal is said to have been well received but no firm indications were given and a number of the northern clubs, in particular, are understood to want to consider their positions over the coming week or so.

