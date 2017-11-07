Karl Sheppard signs new deal with Cork as Greg Bolger moves on

Sheppard re-signs for double winners despite widely being expected to join Dundalk

Emmet Malone

Cork City’s Greg Bolger and Karl Sheppard celebrate winning the league. Photo: Inpho

Cork City’s Greg Bolger and Karl Sheppard celebrate winning the league. Photo: Inpho

 

Karl Sheppard has signed a new two year deal with Cork City, despite being widely expected to complete a move to Dundalk in the wake of Sunday’s FAI Cup final. Stephen Kenny effectively confirmed in the days leading up to the game that he had made an approach, something that ensured the 26-year-old came in added attention.

“Last week was a difficult week,” observed the striker, who laid on City’s equaliser at the Aviva then scored a penalty in the shoot out, “but that is in the past now and I am delighted to commit to the club for the next two years.”

John Caulfield has also signed 20-year-old defender Tobi Adebayo-Rowling from Sligo Rovers while former City under-19 captain Cian Coleman has moved from Cobh Ramblers to Limerick.

Greg Bolger, meanwhile, has left Turner’s Cross for Shamrock Rovers. “He dictates games, he’ll get us playing and create a tempo for us,” said Stephen Bradley. “So he’s a great signing.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.