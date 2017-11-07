Karl Sheppard signs new deal with Cork as Greg Bolger moves on

Karl Sheppard has signed a new two year deal with Cork City, despite being widely expected to complete a move to Dundalk in the wake of Sunday’s FAI Cup final. Stephen Kenny effectively confirmed in the days leading up to the game that he had made an approach, something that ensured the 26-year-old came in added attention.

“Last week was a difficult week,” observed the striker, who laid on City’s equaliser at the Aviva then scored a penalty in the shoot out, “but that is in the past now and I am delighted to commit to the club for the next two years.”

John Caulfield has also signed 20-year-old defender Tobi Adebayo-Rowling from Sligo Rovers while former City under-19 captain Cian Coleman has moved from Cobh Ramblers to Limerick.

Greg Bolger, meanwhile, has left Turner’s Cross for Shamrock Rovers. “He dictates games, he’ll get us playing and create a tempo for us,” said Stephen Bradley. “So he’s a great signing.”