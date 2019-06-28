Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe hat-trick delights Derry in Cork

Cork City 1 Derry City 4

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe struck a hat-trick as fourth-placed Derry City were dominant at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

David Parkhouse gave the Candystripes the lead on 12 minutes and Ogedi-Uzokwe struck twice in four minutes coming up to the half-hour, the second a rebound after Mark McNulty saved his penalty.

Cork were reduced to 10 men when Dáire O’Connor was sent off early in the second half and Ogedi-Uzokwe completed his hat-trick on 66 minutes.

That 4-0 scoreline would have equalled Cork’s joint-worse home league defeat, but that spectre was avoided as Graham Cummins netted a late consolation for the hosts.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin, K O’Connor; McCormack, Morrissey (Rainsford, h/t); Tilley (Hurley, 57 mins), Buckley, D O’Connor; Cummins.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Sloggett, Bruna (Malone, 71 mins); Harkin, B McNamee (S McNamee, 79 mins), Ogedi-Uzokwe (Stokes, 71 mins); Parkhouse.

Referee: R Hennessy (Clare).

Attendance: 2,302

Waterford 1 Bohemians 2

Michael Barker went from villain to hero by scoring the winner for third-placed Bohemians in Waterford.

An own goal at each end 15 minutes apart in the first half had put Waterford and Bohemians on course for a third draw of the season.

Deep into stoppage time, Barker ghosted into the box to sweep a first-time shot from Danny Mandroiu’s corner into the bottom corner.

On 22 minutes, Mandroiu and Conor Levingston combined to set up Luke Wade-Slater bombing into the box from the right. His drilled shot beat Matt Connor but was turned over his own line by the misfortunate Feely.

Barker turned Feely’s teasing cross into his net but made amends at the death.

WATERFORD: M Connor; R Feely, D Delaney, M Kouogun, R Slevin; K Chvedukas (S Griffin, 88 mins); JJ Lunney, B Héry, S Duggan; D Walsh, J Martin (C Galvin, 64 mins).

BOHEMIANS: J Talbot; D Pender, M Barker, J Finnerty, P Kirk (D Leahy 84); K Buckley, C Levingston (S Allardice, 73 mins); L Wade-Slater, D Mandroiu, K Ward (R Graydon, 73 mins); R Swan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).

Attendance: 1,523.

UCD 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Kevin Toner’s first-half winner stretched St Patrick’s Athletic unbeaten run to four games as they dominated at the UCD Bowl.

A 10th straight league defeat, in which they’ve managed just one goal, means depleted UCD, who saw key men Gary O’Neill and Neil Farrguia join Shamrock Rovers earlier in the week, drop to the foot of the table.

St Pat’s controlled the game from the start, deservedly taking the lead from their fifth corner on 30 minutes.

Mikey Drennan hooked a superb delivery off his left foot to the back post where defender Toner arrived to power a bullet header past Conor Kearns for his third goal of the season.

UCD: Kearns; Farrell, Scales, Dignam; O’Farrell, McDonald (Boore, 81 mins), McGrath, Doyle, McClelland; Mahdy ( Bishop, 85 mins), Davis.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; Desmond, Kelly, Toner; Madden, Forrester (Markey, 81 mins), Lennon, Coleman (Clifford, 74 mins), Bermingham; Walker (Shaw, 72 mins), Drennan.

Referee: R Matthews (Longford).

Finn Harps 2 Sligo Rovers 0

Battling Finn Harps ended a run of five straight defeats with a victory at Finn Park over north west-rivals Sligo Rovers to move above UCD at the foot of the table.

The Bit O’Red almost took the lead inside 90 seconds through a Sam Warde free before Nathan Boyle and Raffaele Cretaro both had chances for Harps.

The Donegal side deservedly took the lead on 28 minutes when Mark Russell whipped in a left-wing cross and Boyle came charging in at the far post to drive the ball home from close range.

Sligo had chances before Cretaro set up Boyle for his second on 78 minutes.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; O’Reilly, Cowan, Todd; Borg, Coyle, Harkin, Russell; Cretaro (McNamee, 85 mins), McAleer (Ascroft, 75 mins); Boyle (Place, 86 mins).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Dunleavy, Leverock, Mahon, Banks; Warde, Callan-McFadden (Russell, 45 mins), Cawley (Keaney, 71 mins); Twardek; Murray, Parkes.

Referee: T Connolly (Dublin).