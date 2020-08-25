John Gill follows Vinny Perth out of Dundalk exit door

John Gill has confirmed his departure from Dundalk with the Dubliner, who worked closely with Vinny Perth last season as the club won the League, League Cup and Champions Cup, saying that that he had been left with no option after the appointment this week of Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli to oversee the first team.

Gill, who had previously been in charge at Oriel Park himself back in 2008, had returned in January of last year when Perth was appointed.

One of three Pro License holders in the management team left after Perth’s departure last week, it had been unclear whether he might be offered any role in the new set up but in the end he appears to have simply decided to go.

“Today I left Dundalk FC” he said in a post on social media. “I felt I had no choice given recent events. I am extremely sad it has come to this. I wish the clubs staff, players & fans every success in the future.”

The future of Gill’s fellow first team coach Alan Reynolds, who only arrived into the club a matter of weeks ago, remains unclear but there has been no indication so far that he feels inclined to walk.

Giovagnoli took training for the first time on Tuesday morning when he will have started the process of trying to persuade the players that despite a history of coaching in American academy football, he can help to arrest the recent slump in their fortunes both at home and in Europe.

Dundalk are to formally unveil the Italian and his assistant, Giuseppe Rossi, on Wednesday with the club planning a press conference for late afternoon.