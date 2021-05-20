Jim McGuinness in the running for Dundalk job

Jim Magilton confirms he has talked to the former Donegal boss about Oriel Park post

Jim McGuinness has held talks with Dundalk FC sporting director Jim Magilton about the vacant manager’s job at Oriel Park.

“He’s definitely not selected,” said Magilton before noting that “he could be” in the running for the job.

Magilton, who is currently double jobbing as interim manager, added: “I haven’t ruled anyone out.

“I spoke to Jim, yeah, I did. I’ve always been a huge fan. I’ve always loved GAA and I liked his approach to Donegal. A winning brand.

“Jim has been a successful manager, albeit in a different sport, but I believe there are so many crossovers. There is no question about that.

“I’ve spoke to other people as well.

“Listen, I’ve had really good conversations this week, believe it or not, and I’ve enjoyed them. We’ll get to the [mid-season] break [on Friday week] and we’ll take it from there. There has been one or two interesting ones.”

When Magilton, who is on record stating he wants a coach more than a manager, was asked if anyone at the club has suggested bringing former manager Vinnie Perth back into the fold, the former Northern Ireland international replied: “No, not to me. I know it is out there but definitely not to me.”

McGuinness, an All-Ireland winner with Donegal as both player and manager, made the shift into soccer coaching with Glasgow Celtic from 2012 to 2017, before working under Roger Schmidt at Beijing Guoan and a disappointing stint in 2019 as Charlotte Independence manager when the 48-year-old was released six months into a three-year contract after only winning once in 14 matches.

McGuinness subsequently did the Uefa pro licence course alongside Robbie Keane and Damien Duff.

“My focus is definitely on soccer and the journey that I’ve been on development-wise and trying to fulfil that,” he said in October 2020. “I’m open to anything that makes sense for me professionally and in terms of my own development.

“I’ve had a very good journey up to this point and have been learning a huge amount along the way. Obviously when you are in management on a professional level, you learn a lot.”

