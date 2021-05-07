James Akintunde spares Derry’s blushes against Longford

Derry 1 Longford 1

Derry’s wait for a first home win of the season goes on but manager Ruaidhri Higgins will breathe a sigh of relief following his side’s late, late equaliser against Longford Town at the Brandywell.

It was a thoroughly deserved share of the spoils after Longford had threatened to stun their hosts for a second time this season. Derry opened the game really well with Eoin Toal playing a captain’s role with two solid headers threatening the Longford goal.

Following a Will Patching corner in the fourth minute, Toal was denied when his effort was tipped over the crossbar by goalkeeper Michael Kelly. And Toal was again at the centre of the action when Longford’s Dean Zambra swept his second header off the goal-line as Derry continued on the front foot.

Longford worked their way into the contest and a cross from Shane Elworthy in the 29th minute, saw Aaron Robinson threaten but his header was directed into the hands of Derry custodian, Nathan Gartside.

Five minutes before the break Derry striker David Parkhouse should have done better when bursting into the penalty area but he dragged his shot wide of the target. The Candystripes started the second half on the offensive with Parkhouse failing to convert a brace of scoring chances during the opening 10 minutes.

But then it was Longford who broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, with a goal the Derry defence could have avoided.

A high ball into the penalty area was not dealt with, then as Derry defender Cameron McJannet appeared favourite to clear the danger Robert Manley used his strength to make a challenge before swivelling to guide the ball home.

Derry substitute, Patrick Ferry forced Kelly into another vital save as the game moved into injury time before James Akintunde spared Derry’s blushes when he poked the ball home in the 93rd minute from 12 yards.

To be fair, the game proved to be a scrappy affair with the points being shared considered a fair outcome.

Derry City: Gartside; Boyce, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Harkin (Ferry, 80), Malone; Fitzgerald (McLaughlin, 75) Patching, Akintunde; Parkhouse.

Longford Town: Kelly: Elworthy, McDonnell, O’Driscoll, Chambers; Robinson (Bolger, 67), Zambra; Grimes, Dervin, Byrne (Thompson, 60); Manley.

Referee: R Harvey (Dublin)