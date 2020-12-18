Jack Byrne wins personality of the year award from soccer writers

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been named as the Airtricity/Soccer Writers Association of Ireland Personality of the Year, the latest recognition of the 24-year-old’s contribution to his club’s title-winning season.

“It’s been a strange year for everyone, I think we’re all just delighted to get back on the pitch and to do so well tops it off,” said the Dubliner. “It’s been a strange year but in many ways it’s been a great year, and in many ways it’s been one of my best football years so far, so I’m really happy.

“The manager, the board, Stephen McPhail, Glenn Cronin, Darren [Dillon, the club’s strength and conditioning coach], they all deserve huge credit because it wasn’t all this easy at the club, it wasn’t always winning trophies and playing in FAI Cup finals.

“The squad there is unbelievable, great people, not only great footballers. The club as a whole deserves a lot of credit but I think the manager has been unbelievable over the last couple of years, and how he has worked with the club in general, and you can see it all coming together. It’s a really special time at the club and I just hope the fans can come back soon, and I’m sure it will be packed out every week.”

In addition to his form at club level, Byrne has become more of a regular around the international squad and in the recent Nations League game against Wales he became the first player from a League of Ireland club to be capped by Ireland in a competitive game for 35 years.

“I love it. The last two years I’ve been in nearly every squad, bar one or two, and it’s been a dream. That’s what you want to do growing up, it’s the pinnacle to play for your country. I’m fortunate that I’ve played four times in two years, and I don’t want it to be just four.

“I want to kick on and play many more times, but that’s not up to me. I can only control what’s in my control, and that’s to go out and play well, stay fit, hopefully, and try and kick on and get into more squads.”

The prospect of establishing himself more centrally in Stephen Kenny’s set-up is one reason that he has been expected by many to move away again in the new year but with an offer on the table from Rovers, Byrne insists that nothing has been decided with regard to his future.

“I don’t know, and that’s the God’s honest truth. I’m taking a week or 10 days off and get all the options on the table and sit down. I won’t exclude Shamrock Rovers, of course I won’t, as they’ve been so good to me over the last two years. I’ll sit down with my family and know everything that’s on the table, I’ll make a decision that’s best for me, my family, and my football.”

Stephen Bradley was the runner-up to Byrne in the SWAI’s Personality award while Dundalk’s Darren Crawley was named Press Officer of the Year and the club won Best Website.

Conan Byrne, meanwhile, won the association’s Special Merit award for his ongoing charity work, most recently during the pandemic.