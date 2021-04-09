Georgie Kelly gives Bohemians vital win at Dundalk

First win of the season for Keith Long’s side also deepens Dundalk’s problems

James Rogers at Oriel Park

Bohs’ Georgie Kelly scores a penalty for the first goal of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Bohs’ Georgie Kelly scores a penalty for the first goal of the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

 

Dundalk 0 Bohemians 1

On the day Bohemians got news that the redevelopment of Dalymount Park had moved to the design and planning stage, the players got their season up and running with a first win of the season against Dundalk at Oriel Park last night.

Georgie Kelly came back to haunt his old club with the only goal from the penalty spot on 12 minutes after Daniel Cleary had upended Ross Tierney in the box after a poor touch from Raivis Jurkovskis had put his side in trouble.

Both sides came into the game with just a single point from their opening three league matches to date but it was Keith Long’s side who emerged with their first win on the board.

For Dundalk, the result means they have equalled the club’s worst ever start to a top flight campaign - something which will pile the pressure on their management team of Shane Keegan and Filippo Giovagnoli.

The home side started well on top and should have taken the lead on four minutes when Andy Boyle crashed a header from Michael Duffy’s free kick.

The penalty rattled them, however, with Bohs having the pick of the chances after that as James Finnerty fired over from point blank range and Rob Cornwall headed just wide from a corner.

The Louth men will feel aggrieved at having strong penalty appeals turned down two minutes from the end when Darragh Leahy’s cross appeared to strike the arm of Cornwall but referee Rob Harvey was uninterested as their wait for a first league win rolls on with top of the table St Patrick’s Athletic up next.

Dundalk: Cherrie; Jurkovskis (McMillan 64), Cleary, Boyle, Dummigan (O’Kane 78); Shields, Stanton (Junior 64); Midtskogen (Leahy 64), Han (McEleney HT), Duffy; Hoban.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons (Feely 51), Cornwall, Finnerty, Wilson; Buckley, Coote (Kelly 84); Burt, Tierney, Ward (Devoy 84); Kelly.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

