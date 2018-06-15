Gearóid Morrissey’s late strike keeps Cork City a nose ahead of Dundalk

Cork City 1 Bohemians 0

Sub Gearóid Morrissey struck at the death to ensure that Cork City remain top of the Premier Division for the mid-summer break.

It looked like being a frustrating night at Turner’s Cross for the champions but their persistence paid off in the 89th minute. Having not played since picking up an injury against Shamrock Rovers on April 30th, midfielder Morrissey was on hand when Graham Cummins kept Shane Griffin’s free kick alive, firing to the corner of Shane Supple’s net.

Despite coming in on the back of six straight league wins since the scoreless draw against Derry just over a month ago, it was a game where the hosts were never fully in control.

Bohs never looked cowed away to the champions. From a Kevin Devaney corner, Ian Morris rose to meet the ball and he would have scored but for Barry McNamee’s block on the line and McNamee was there to repel Dinny Corcoran’s follow-up.

When City won a corner at the other end, they almost scored too – but it was Bohs captain Derek Pender who headed the ball against his own post. That seemed to enliven them and another dead ball almost proved fruitful as Kieran Sadlier’s delivery wasn’t dealt with and Cummins’s sliding effort was heading in but for a great Supple save.

Early in the second half, City forced another chance as Steven Beattie – a first-half sub for the injured Karl Sheppard – drove in a low cross but Sadlier, under pressure from Pender, skied his effort from close range.

On 52 minutes, Devaney dispossessed Colm Horgan and fed the lively Dylan Watts, who slotted low past Mark McNulty, but the Bohs joy was only fleeting as the goal was ruled out for offside.

As the half wore on, it looked like it wouldn’t be City’s night. Bohs’ Keith Buckley almost scored an own goal but Supple saved well to maintain his clean sheet. However, there was time for one more City opportunity and Morrissey took it. Bohs sub Dan Byrne did have a chance of an equaliser in injury time but McNulty kept his header out.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan (Morrissey 60), McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin; McNamee (O’Hanlon, 78 mins), Keohane; Sheppard (Beattie, 20 mins), Buckley, Sadlier; Cummins.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender (Grant, 74 mins), Cornwall, Casey (Byrne, 88 mins), Kirk; Brennan, Morris; Buckley, Watts (Stokes, 90 mins), Devaney; Corcoran.

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

Attendance: 3,604.

Dundalk’s Robbie Benson celebrates his goal with Chris Shields during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game against Derry City at the Brandywell. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Derry City 0 Dundalk 4

Dundalk recorded their eighth consecutive victory as Stephen Kenny’s men continued to keep the pressure on Cork City, one point separating the sides on the Premier Division summit.

Having now scored four goals against Derry at the Brandywell for the second time this season, Kenny will be delighted that his charges failed to concede on this occasion.

And it was clear from the first whistle that the home side would be forced onto the back foot having been penned inside their own half for lengthy periods of the opening half.

But content to soak up the pressure, placing large numbers behind the ball and then hitting on the break, Derry did break out occasionally.

Indeed, in the 24th minute they forced Gary Rogers into action when the Dundalk goalkeeper turned an Aaron McEneff effort around his post at the expense of a corner.

However, that was as good as it got for the home side as Dundalk’s dominance was finally rewarded in the 41st minute.

A shot from Michael Duffy was superbly blocked by Conor McDermott but when the ball broke to Robbie Benson, his effort from 15 yards appeared to be fumbled by Ger Doherty, the ball dropping into the net at his near post.

Dundalk doubled their lead in the 63rd minute, Pat Hoban’s header crashed off the crossbar but the loose ball broke to Dylan Connolly who lashed it home from 12 yards.

In the 74th minute it was 3-0 as Derry heads continued to drop. Seán Hoare almost ran the length of the pitch before Hoban netted a second when he got the benefit of a deflection of a Derry defender.

Michael Duffy was rewarded for his efforts with Dundalk’s fourth when substitute Krisztian Adorjan dinked the ball over the home defence and Duffy’s strike was sublime

DERRY CITY: G Doherty; McDonagh, Toal, McDermott, Doyle; Ronan Hale, Cole, Rory Hale, B Doherty; McEneff; Patterson (Farren, 69 mins).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Hoare, Cleary, Gartland, Massey; Connolly (Adorjan, 80) , Shields (Gannon, 74 mins), Benson, Duffy; McGrath (Murray, 83 mins); Hoban .

Referee: P McLaughlin (Donegal) .

Limerick FC 0 Shamrock Rovers 2

Preston-bound Irish international Graham Burke wound up his time with Shamrock Rovers by scoring his 13th goal of the season as his side got the better of Limerick at the Markets Field.

Limerick should have taken the lead after 16 minutes when Daniel Kearns found a gap and Gavin Bazuna blocked the effort, but the ball broke to Mark O’Sullivan whose effort was taken off the line by Joey O’Brien.

Both sides had further chances with Rovers going close a few times and Burke surprisingly shot over after 33 minutes and he also forced a save by Brendan Clarke.

But Limerick were stung in stoppage time when Joel Coustraine hit a low shot beyond the reach of Clarke after some sloppy defending.

That goal was a sickener but worse followed two minutes after the resumption when Burke hit a second for the visitors and he was unlucky on the hour mark when his free came back off an upright.

LIMERICK FC: Clarke, Cantwell, Coleman, Wearen, Duggan, Treacy (Walsh O’Loghlen, 75 mins) Broudar (Whitehead, 67 mins), Fitzgerald (K O’Sullivan, 65 mins), Kearns, Dennehy, M O’Sullivan.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Bazunu, Boyle, O’Brien, Grace, S Kavanagh, Bone (B Kavanagh, 67 mins), Bolger, Coustrain, Finn, Burke McAllister, 84 mins), Carr (Boyd, 76 mins).

Referee: Seán Grant.

Bray Wanderers 0 Waterford FC 0

In front of just 359 fans at the Carlisle Grounds, Martin Russell’s first home game in charge of Bray saw them register a first clean sheet since April and dent third placed Waterford’s Europa League push in the process.

With the teams having drawn 2-2 last month at the same venue, basement side Wanderers now go into the mid-season break six points adrift of second from bottom Limerick who then face in the resumption in two weeks’ time.

In a game of few clear cut chances, former Blue Cory Galvin was denied by Matthew Connor’s save in the opening period.

And in stoppage time, Daniel Kelly almost snatched victory for the struggling Seagulls as his dipping half volley dropped just wide of the far post.

BRAY WANDERERS: Moran; Harding, Gorman, Heaney, Lynch; O’Conor, McKenna; Daniel Kelly, Walsh, Galvin (Jake Kelly, 90+3 mins); Coughlan

WATERFORD FC: Matthew Connor; Barrett, Brown, Feeley, Daly; Martin (Dean Walsh, 80 mins), Hery, Holohan (O’Hallorhan, 41 mins), Puri; Duffus, Akinade.

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Clare).

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Sligo Rovers 3

Superb goals from Patrick McClean, Ally Roy and Jack Keaney earned Sligo Rovers victory at Richmond Park as St Patrick’s Athletic slumped to a fifth successive defeat.

Sligo stung the home side to run up a 2-0 lead inside half-an-hour. The opening goal came following a short corner on 11 minutes, David Cawley crossing for central defender McClean to stab home from close range.

St Pat’s were incensed at not getting a penalty on 28 minute when Séamus Sharkey appeared to push over Ryan Brennan.

To add to their ire, Sligo broke and doubled their lead seconds later with a cracking goal.

Skipper Rhys McCabe found striker Roy who exchanged passes with Adam Wixted before rifling a right-foot drive to the far corner of the net.

St Pat’s were better after the break with Jake Keegan having efforts saved by goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney and then defender John Mahon.

But Sligo sealed victory with their third goal on 83 minutes when substitute Keaney pounced on a mistake to race in and drill past Barry Murphy.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Murphy; Madden, Barker, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon (K Brennan, 79 mins); R Brennan, Markey; C Byrne, Keegan, Clarke.

SLIGO ROVERS: Beeney; Sharkey (Cretaro, 66 mins), McClean, Mahon, Donelon; McAleer (Morgan, 84 mins), Cawley, McCabe, Wixted; Roy, Morrison (Keaney, 63 mins).

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).