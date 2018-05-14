Gary McCabe salvages point for Bray Wanderers

Bray Wanderers 2 Waterford 2

Gary McCabe scored a brave stoppage-time penalty to earn Bray Wanderers an unlikely point at the death at the Carlisle Grounds.

With the clock in the 90th minute, a slip by Waterford defender Dave Webster gifted the ball to Daniel Kelly who raced into the area where he was tripped by keeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Vigouroux was duly booked before captain McCabe confidently blasted to the net from the spot to give bottom side Bray a morale boost and deprive Waterford of going joint second in the table.

Having failed to start in losing 3-1 to Bohemians on Friday, Bray were fully alert from the kick-off on Monday night in taking a third-minute lead.

McCabe and Dylan Hayes worked the opening on the right with the latter’s cross powerfully headed home by midfielder Dan McKenna, a late inclusion for Rhys Gorman who was injured in the warm up.

Wasted chances

Ismahil Akinade and Bastien Hery wasted chances for Waterford before they equalised on 43 minutes.

Captain Paul Keegan’s corner was met by Gavan Holohan who added to his goal at Shamrock Rovers on Friday night to score with a firm header.

Courtney Duffus then broke Bray’s second-half resistance on 69 minutes with a fine solo strike.

Collecting Akinade’s knock down, Duffus skipped between two defenders before drilling a low drive to the corner of the net from the edge of the box for his seventh goal of the season.

Bray Wanderers: Moran; Hayes, Kenna, Heaney, Lynch; McKenna, O’Conor; D. Kelly, McCabe, Galvin; Coughlan.

Waterford: Vigouroux; Puri, Feely, Webster, Barnett; Keegan; Aborah, Holohan, Hery; Akinade, Duffus (O’Halloran, 86).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork)