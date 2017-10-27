Galway United needing a win and favour to avoid relegation

‘All we can do is go for the three points,’ says Keegan as he braces his side for Dundalk

Paul Buttner

Galway United manager Shane Keegan is without suspended midfielder Gavan Holohan for the must-win clash against Dundalk. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Three points adrift in the remaining relegation place, Galway United must rely on a favour in Buncrana or Drogheda Friday night, as beating Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park won’t be enough in itself to retain their Premier Division status.

Assuming they help themselves by securing the win against the outgoing champions, Shane Keegan’s side would then need either St Patrick’s Athletic or Sligo Rovers to lose at Derry City or Drogheda United respectively in this evening’s final round of games if they’re to escape dropping into the First Division.

“All we can do is go for the three points,” said Keegan, who will be without suspended midfielder Gavan Holohan.

“We’re playing one of the form teams in the country, on the last day of the season, needing a win.

“It’s not exactly who you would want to play, but we’ve to look after our own performance and be in control of that.

“For me, it’s an easy team talk. You want to make sure that the players come off the pitch with their head held high. If everybody gives everything, we can’t ask for anymore of them.”

Rousing victories over Derry City and Cork City last week, sees Sligo and St Patrick’s needing a point for safety, should Galway win.

Make it count

“We’ve got ourselves into this position and we have to make it count,” said Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle, who is missing left-back Regan Donelon and midfielder Craig Roddan through suspension ahead of their trip to Drogheda.

“We want to approach the game right. We don’t go looking for the draw, the approach has to be to win the game and nothing else.”

Dutch defender Jordi Balk is suspended for St Patrick’s visit to Donegal while midfielder Owen Garvan (knee) requires a late fitness test.

“We’ll be looking to maintain that level of performance against Derry,” said St Patrick’s manager Liam Buckley, referencing their come from behind 4-2 win over Cork last week.

“If we can do that and still improve on a few little things, hopefully we can finish the season with a win.”

Champions Cork City, who on Thursday extended midfielder Conor McCormack’s contract for a further two years, will be presented with the league championship trophy after their game with Bray Wanderers at Turner’s Cross.

