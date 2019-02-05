Former Watford midfielder Sean Murray signs for Dundalk

Dundalk have confirmed the signing of former under-21 international, Sean Murray with the midfielder completing his move to Oriel Park after having been released from his contract with Danish Superliga side Velje.

The 25-year-old made more than 70 appearances for Watford when they were in the Championship and subsequently had spells with Wigan, Swindon and Colchester United.

“I have wanted this to happen for the past few weeks,” he said. “Since I came in to train it has been amazing and I have loved it. To finally get it sorted it is a great feeling for me.

“European football was a big factor. It was huge for me and I wanted to do that. I have always wanted to play in Europe. I have never done that before in my career and it will be a great experience for me.”

The move came on the day that President Michael D Higgins spoke about the champions having to face into the new season without former manager Stephen Kenny.

“Anyone one who is interested in football must admire the level that Dundalk and Cork City have brought about although Stephen Kenny’s migration from Dundalk represents a challenge; I wish them well.”

The two sides meet in the President’s Cup at 5.30pm on Saturday in Turner’s Cross and President Higgins, who said he was looking forward to getting to see live games again this season, spoke of the difference there is between being there in the stand and watching at home on television.

“I’m very much a supporter of the active game,” he said. “I’ve always been saying to people, there is a huge difference between those who have an attachment to their local clubs, those who might have seen family and neighbours coming up through the junior ranks.

“That sort of informed football population is very, very different to those who have confined themselves to just being passive watchers of football.”

Derry City, meanwhile, have announced the signing 28-year-old Argentinean midfielder Gerardo Bruna who has spells at Real Madrid and Liverpool as a young player, but who has more recently been playing the USL with Ottawa Fury, as well Eoghan Stokes from Bohemians.

Darren Cole has re-signed for the club while Institute striker, Michael McCrudden, currently the Irish League’s joint top scorer with 19 goals, has signed a pre-contract agreement and will move to the Brandywell in the summer.