First Waterford FC player returns negative Covid-19 test

Premier Division club awaiting results of second player who reported symptoms

Waterford have confirmed one of their players who displayed Covid-19 symptoms has tested negative. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Waterford FC have confirmed on Wednesday that the first of two players who reported symptoms of Covid-19 has tested negative.

The Premier Division club reported two suspected cases of coronavirus this week, leading their top flight fixture against Sligo Rovers to be postponed.

A Waterford statement read: “The first player tested for Covid-19 has received his test results and the result was negative.

“The player is still feeling unwell and we will remain in isolation until he’s feeling well enough to train.”

The second Waterford player is still awaiting his test results, and the club will “continue to follow FAI and HSE protocol” while they still have a suspected case.

Waterford are due to face Cork City at home on Saturday.

