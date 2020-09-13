Finn Harps move off the bottom after draw with Derry City

Finn Harps 0 Derry City 0

Battling Finn Harps moved off the foot of the table and above Cork City on goal difference after a well-earned draw against neighbours Derry City at a sun-kissed Finn Park.

This was the 73rd meeting between the two great rivals and given that Harps have managed just three home league wins prior to this, a point gained would normally be regarded as a reasonable return.

But Harps may well feel that they should have bagged all three points in an absorbing, if goalless encounter.

Walter Figueira was involved in the best attack of the half as he whipped in a cracking cross from the left but Oluwaseum Akintunde was unable to meet with the telling connection.

Harps’ only real first-half chance fell to Alexander Kogler who headed not far past the post.

The Candystripes then had a real scare on 52 minutes when Peter Cherrie failed to hold a cross and Stephen Folan rose to meet the loose ball from close range but it was cleared off the line by Darren Cole.

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney, Webster, Folan, Todd; O’Sullivan, R Harkin (Donnellan, h-), B, McNamee (Harkin, 89 mins), Connolly (T. McNamee, 66 mins); Russel (Serrant-Green), Kogler (Foley 82).

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Mallon, Malone (Horgan, 80 mins), McCormack, Harkin, Figueria (Hamill, 72 mins); Akintunde (Miete, 60 mins).

Referee: Mr DMcGraith (Mayo)