Finn Harps move off the bottom after draw with Derry City

Harps leapfrog Cork City after picking up a hard-fought point in Finn Park stalemate

Chris McNulty

Finn Harps and Derry City played out a goalless draw at Finn Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Finn Harps and Derry City played out a goalless draw at Finn Park. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Finn Harps 0 Derry City 0

Battling Finn Harps moved off the foot of the table and above Cork City on goal difference after a well-earned draw against neighbours Derry City at a sun-kissed Finn Park.

This was the 73rd meeting between the two great rivals and given that Harps have managed just three home league wins prior to this, a point gained would normally be regarded as a reasonable return.

But Harps may well feel that they should have bagged all three points in an absorbing, if goalless encounter.

Walter Figueira was involved in the best attack of the half as he whipped in a cracking cross from the left but Oluwaseum Akintunde was unable to meet with the telling connection.

Harps’ only real first-half chance fell to Alexander Kogler who headed not far past the post.

The Candystripes then had a real scare on 52 minutes when Peter Cherrie failed to hold a cross and Stephen Folan rose to meet the loose ball from close range but it was cleared off the line by Darren Cole.

Finn Harps: McGinley; McEleney, Webster, Folan, Todd; O’Sullivan, R Harkin (Donnellan, h-), B, McNamee (Harkin, 89 mins), Connolly (T. McNamee, 66 mins); Russel (Serrant-Green), Kogler (Foley 82).

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Mallon, Malone (Horgan, 80 mins), McCormack, Harkin, Figueria (Hamill, 72 mins); Akintunde (Miete, 60 mins).

Referee: Mr DMcGraith (Mayo)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.