FAI Cup draw: Galway United to face Shamrock Rovers

Crumlin United drawn to play Bohemians while holders Dundalk travel to Waterford

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup was condicted on Monday morning. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup was condicted on Monday morning. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Galway United’s reward for beating Cork City in the FAI Cup on Friday night is a home against Shamrock Rovers at the quarter-final stage. The Dubliners will start as favourites but the game is a repeat of the 1991 final in which United sprung a surprise to beat them 1-0.

The only non-league side left in the competition, Crumlin United, will take on Bohemians. Holders Dundalk are set to travel to Waterford although that game is one that could be postponed due to the involvement of players in Stephen Kenny’s Under-21 side which is due to be named on Wednesday.

The team has European Championship qualifying games against Armenia and Sweden on the 6th and 10th respectively, and the involvement of home based players may yet cause significant disruption as the Toulon tournament did back in June. UCD, who head to Sligo, were particularly affected then and their game at the Showgrounds may well have to be rescheduled over the coming days.

The quarter-final draw was conducted on Morning Ireland and had been intended to involve FAI President Donal Conway but RTÉ said that they had been informed last night that he would not be available, presumably because he was likely to have been asked about the latest round of revelations about governance issues at the association during his time on the board.

FAI Cup quarter-final draw:

Galway United v Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers v UCD

Waterford v Dundalk

Crumlin United v Bohemians

Ties will take over the weekend of September 6th to 9th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.