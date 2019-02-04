East Fife say they will not have to return to Dublin

East Fife chairman Jim Stevenson says the Scottish Football League has assured the club that it will not have to return to Dublin in order to play the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bohemians which had to be postponed on Saturday due to a frozen pitch.

The Scots have been critical of the way the situation was handled with East Fife manager Darren Young suggesting that Bohemians had not taken adequate precautions to ensure the pitch would be playable on the day and one member of his team claiming there was “chaos” at Dalymount Park as the match official’s attempt to call the game off earlier was initially overruled by the FAI.

In a lengthy statement on issued on Sunday evening Bohemians denied that, insisting that a final decision had simply been delayed because the visitors had travelled so far and at such significant expense, the hope having been that the playing surface might have improved by kick-off time but this turned out not to be the case.

Bohemians suggested that talks would take place on Monday between the two clubs and the associations as to how best to proceed but East Fife have clearly suggested that they will not be returning for a rescheduled fixture.

“We are more frustrated than anything else but Mr Blair (Iain Blair, the secretary of the Scottish Professional Football League) was kind enough to call me on Saturday and said the SPFL would not put East Fife in a situation where we’d have to go back to Dublin to play this game. But until anyone confirms that to me I can’t say more.”

The league is due to meet on Monday with an announcement expected afterwards. “We’ll now have to wait and see what transpires,” said Stevenson. “The SPFL will come to us and we will respond when we know what’s been decided. The boys had a great night out in Dublin so that was one consolation.”