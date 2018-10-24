Dundalk dominate PFAI Premier Division team and nominations

Dundalk completely dominate the PFAI Premier Division team and best player award nominations with six of Stephen Kenny’s regulars making the line-up selected by professionals from across the league and three set to battle it out for the top prize on November 10th.

The three names listed for the player of the year award are Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and Chris Shields while Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare and Robbie Benson are all also included in the association’s team of the year.

Bohemians (Shane Supple and Darragh Leahy) and Cork City (Seán McLoughlin and Kieran Sadlier) have two apiece in a team that is completed by Bastien Hery of Waterford.

The Young Player of the Year award, meanwhile, will be between Dundalk’s Jamie McGrath, Bohemians’ Daniel Kelly and Dylan Watts, who started the season at Dalymount Park but moved to Shamrock Rovers in the summer.