Dundalk cruise past UCD to move seven clear at the top

Dundalk 3 UCD 0

There was never any hope of an upset at Oriel Park on Monday night as an early Michael Duffy double and a third from Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk run out comfortable winners over UCD.

The result ensured Vinny Perth’s side extended their advantage over second placed Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to seven points, with a game in hand still to play.

They are now just nine games away from retaining their title.

It took less than three minutes for the breakthrough to arrive with Duffy opening his account with a stunning 25 yard effort which flew past Gavin Sheridan to the top right hand corner.

He then doubled his side’s advantage on 19 minutes when Patrick Hoban charged down the right before crossing for the inrushing Duffy to tap home from three yards out.

The home side then added the third on 38 minutes with Duffy repaying the earlier favour to Hoban by laying it off to him from the right for the striker to hammer in his 13th league goal of the season.

Maciej Tarnogrodzki’s side largely frustrated the Louth men after that and can take heart from another improved performance on the back of their FAI Cup win over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Boyle, Jarvis; Hoare, McEleney; Mountney (D Kelly 7), McGrath (Murray 62), Duffy; Hoban (G Kelly 77). Subs not used: McCarey, Dummigan, Benson, Cleary.

UCD: Sheridan; Tobin, Scales, Boore, Farrell; Kerrigan, Keaney, Keane (McGrath 83), McClelland; O’Farrell (Byrne 72); Mahdy. Sub not used: Murphy, Mullen, Akinsete, McEvoy, Daly.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).