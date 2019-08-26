Dundalk cruise past UCD to move seven clear at the top

Michael Duffy netted twice for the Lilywhites as they saw off Maciej Tarnogrodzki’s UCD

James Rogers

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy celebrates scoring the second goal of the game with Pat Hoban and Jamie McGrath. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy celebrates scoring the second goal of the game with Pat Hoban and Jamie McGrath. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Dundalk 3 UCD 0

There was never any hope of an upset at Oriel Park on Monday night as an early Michael Duffy double and a third from Patrick Hoban saw Dundalk run out comfortable winners over UCD.

The result ensured Vinny Perth’s side extended their advantage over second placed Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division to seven points, with a game in hand still to play.

They are now just nine games away from retaining their title.

It took less than three minutes for the breakthrough to arrive with Duffy opening his account with a stunning 25 yard effort which flew past Gavin Sheridan to the top right hand corner.

He then doubled his side’s advantage on 19 minutes when Patrick Hoban charged down the right before crossing for the inrushing Duffy to tap home from three yards out.

The home side then added the third on 38 minutes with Duffy repaying the earlier favour to Hoban by laying it off to him from the right for the striker to hammer in his 13th league goal of the season.

Maciej Tarnogrodzki’s side largely frustrated the Louth men after that and can take heart from another improved performance on the back of their FAI Cup win over St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Gartland, Boyle, Jarvis; Hoare, McEleney; Mountney (D Kelly 7), McGrath (Murray 62), Duffy; Hoban (G Kelly 77). Subs not used: McCarey, Dummigan, Benson, Cleary.

UCD: Sheridan; Tobin, Scales, Boore, Farrell; Kerrigan, Keaney, Keane (McGrath 83), McClelland; O’Farrell (Byrne 72); Mahdy. Sub not used: Murphy, Mullen, Akinsete, McEvoy, Daly.

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.