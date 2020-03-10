Dundalk complete Nathan Oduwa signing

Dundalk have confirmed the signing of 24 year-old winger Nathan Oduwa, a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy who has spent the last few seasons with overseas clubs, most recently in Israel.

“Nathan is someone we have tracked for a while,” said Dundalk boss Vinny Perth of the former England and Nigeria underage international. “He trained with us last week and we were really impressed with him. He can play left-wing, right-wing and we also feel he could operate as a centre forward.”

Uduwa joined Spurs at 11 years of age and had a few loan spells away, including one at Rangers, before finally parting company with the club three years ago. As well as Israel, he has played in Slovenia and Denmark since then.

“I’m only 24 but I’ve travelled to a lot of places and I’ve learned a lot,” he told the Dundalk website. “The world of football can be very cut-throat and players like to have security and be somewhere where they are happy to play and express themselves and I feel like I have that at Dundalk. I’m just raring to go now.”