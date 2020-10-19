Dundalk boost European hopes with vital win in Derry

Derry City 1 Dundalk 2

Dundalk limbered up for their opening Europa League group stage fixture against Molde this Thursday night, with what was a deserved victory over Derry City at a rain-lashed Brandywell.

And while team boss, Filippo Giovagnoli, rotated his starting lineup against Derry, the players on the subs’ bench were all experienced first team personnel.

Quickly out of the traps, it took just seven minutes for the Oriel Park side to make an impact on the scoreboard, a quality goal fashioned by ex-Derry midfielder, Gregg Slogget.

Sloggett skilfully weaved his way into the penalty area and while he could have taken a shot himself, he opted to to set-up the unmarked Seán Murray who hammered the ball high into the net from 12 yards.

And the visitors doubled their lead in the 15th minute when taking advantage of a Derry defensive error.

When attempting to play the ball back to his goalkeeper, Conor Clifford sliced his pass and when the ball dropped into the path of Jordan Flores the Englishman gleefully took control before driving the ball home.

Clearly frustrated at their poor start in dreadful weather conditions, Derry refused to be intimidated and they reduced the deficit within three minutes.

Following an Adam Hammill free, Cameron McJannet rose majestically to meet the ball but his header cannoned off the body of David McMillan. However, when the loose ball broke to Darren Cole, the Derry defender neatly guided the ball home.

Derry continued to push with loan striker, Ibrahim Meite forcing Dundalk goalkeeper, Adam McCarey, into a low save at his left-hand post in the 32nd minute.

Walter Figueira also tested McCarey in the 40th minute, the goalkeeper doing well to parry the shot.

As the rain continued to pour down and the breeze pick up strength, both sides did well in dealing with the inclement conditions throughout the second half.

And as Dundalk appeared content to control the ball and dictate the pace of the game, Derry continued to force their way forward at every available opportunity.

With clearcut scoring chances at a premium, Dundalk goalkeeper Peter Cherrie produced a brace of top drawer stops during the latter stages.

Clifford and Jack Malone both tested McCarey with superb wind assisted efforts, the goalkeeper diving at full stretch to turn the ball around his post.

Derry sub Gerardo Bruna curled a free-kick just wide of the target during four minutes of added time while, at the other end, Dundalk sub Patrick McEleney was denied by Peter Cherrie who got down well to turned his low free-kick around his post.

Derry City: Cherrie; Cole (Horgan, 62), Toal, McJannet, Coll; Malone (Thomson, 83), Clifford, Harkin, Figueira; Hammill; Meite (Bruna, 70).

Dundalk: McCarey; Gannon, Cleary, Boyle, Leahy; Sloggett; Colovic (McEleney, 60), Flores (Shields, 51), Murray (Mountney, 60), Duffy (Dummigan, 84); McMillan (Hoban, 51).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)