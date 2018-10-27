Derry City part company with Kenny Shiels

Derry City have parted company with manager Kenny Shiels with the club releasing a short statement a day after the end of the season.

The Candystripes finished eighth after a 5-0 defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic on Friday night in a season where they also won the EA Sports Cup.

Shiels has been manager at the Brandywell for three seasons. The club announced the news with the following statement:

“Derry City F.C. and Kenny Shiels have decided to part company as of today.

We acknowledge Kenny’s contribution to the Football Club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult.

We wish Kenny the best for the future.

The club will make no further comment on the issue.

Philip O’Doherty,

Chairman, Derry City Football Club”