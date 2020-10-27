Derry City Covid-19 cases leave Shamrock Rovers clash in doubt

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley admits that his side’s game against Derry City on Wednesday night is unlikely to go ahead after the Brandywell outfit revealed one player and a member of its backroom staff had tested positive for coronavirus.

City categorically stated at the time of the announcement, on Monday evening, that the game would not proceed as scheduled but the League has yet to confirm what it will do. Previously matches involving teams whose squads have been hit by Covid-19 have been re-fixed but last week Abbotstown told clubs there could be no further postponements because of the difficulty they would cause with getting the season concluded.

The fact that City are in a different jurisdiction might force the League to make an exception if City have, as may be the case, been told by the public authorities not to travel at this particular point in time.

Bradley seemed resigned, in any case, to his players not getting to celebrate their title win after a game on Wednesday night.

“I don’t think it looks good right now,” he said on Tuesday morning. “We have to plan for it to be on but I don’t think it looks good. It’s so confusing in terms of the league and the message we were getting from both.

“Last week they [the league] obviously sent out the emails to clubs stating what the rule was going forward; that games had to be played as long as there was X-amount of fit players, registered players at the club.

“It’s a difficult one for the league and for Derry as well, to be fair. I understand there’s nothing you can do when it’s in the group. I understand that it’s frustrating. We had it a few weeks back with our two lads and the close contacts and then two of them ended up getting it. They seem to be okay now but once it goes in the group it’s frustrating.

“You can’t get annoyed or angry because you can’t control it,” he continued.

“They [Derry] are thinking about their players and their staff but the rule has been brought in so it’s going to be interesting to see what way it goes.”