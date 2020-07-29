David McMillan returns to Dundalk

With the resumption of the season just a couple of days away, Dundalk have confirmed the re-signing of 31-year-old striker David McMillan.

McMillan left Oriel Park in late 2017 having won three league titles under then manager Stephen Kenny. The Dubliner joined St Johnstone on a two-and-a-half year deal but subsequently had loan spells with Hamilton and Falkirk.

He scored 74 goals in 125 appearances for Dundalk in his previous stint and returns to Dundalk with the club trailing Shamrock Rovers by three points at the top of the Premier League table.

“I’m fit and I feel good,” he says. “I tried to keep myself going with cycling and running during the lockdown so it’s just a matter of getting back in and playing football now.

“We have a massive squad and that should stand us in good stead going forward. Everybody has to buy into this short period of time and give it our all and, hopefully, we will be successful on a couple of fronts.”

St Patrick’s Athletic, meanwhile, announced two signings of players from English clubs with Jordan Gibson, a Birmingham born winger who spent his youth career at Rangers, arriving from Bradford City, and Latvian defender, David Tito, an under-21 international, having been with Brentford until recently.

“I’m delighted to get both Jordan and David signed,” said manager, Stephen O’Donnell. “They are both going to be quality additions to the squad. They have both come here to play first team football, and hopefully they can show the league and St Pat’s fans what they can do.”