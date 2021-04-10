Dave Webster’s stoppage-time winner keeps up Finn Harps’ dream start

A stoppage-time winner from Dave Webster kept Finn Harps’ remarkable start to the season going as they came from behind to beat Waterford 2-1 in Ballybofey.

Ollie Horgan’s side have won three and drawn the other of their opening four games to sit second in the Premier Division table on goal difference behind St Patrick’s Athletic.

Midfielder John Martin gave Kevin Sheedy’s visitors a 35th-minute lead with a powerful header from a Jamie Mascoll free kick.

Harps were level within six minutes, though, when Adam Foley controlled the ball before shooting home his fourth goal of the season.

With the game in the second minute of injury time, Waterford failed to clear a Barry McNamee corner allowing captain Webster to rifle a stunning left-foot drive to the roof of the net to win it.

Rory Gaffney salvaged a point for champions Shamrock Rovers with a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Sligo thought they had won a tight game when a speculative shot from Walter Figueira squirmed through the hands of the usually reliable Alan Mannus and into the net on 82 minutes.

The Dublin side threw everything into the remainder of the game, with Lee Grace coming close with a header, before they got their reward on 88 minutes when Gaffney’s cross was deflected to the net off Sligo defender John Mahon.

Mark Doyle capped a superb display when scoring twice as Drogheda United beat Longford Town 4-0 to comfortably win the battle of the promoted sides at Bishopsgate.

Chris Lyons and captain for the night, Hugh Douglas, added the other goals as Drogheda’s second win of the campaign moves Tim Clancy’s side up to fourth place.

Though Longford started brightly, Drogheda showed far more threat in their final third, taking the lead on 35 minutes when Doyle stabbed home following a goalmouth scramble.

Drogheda doubled their lead six minutes after the break when a James Brown cross was turned in by Chris Lyons with Longford goalkeeper Lee Stacey stranded at his far post.

Poor defending cost Longford again on 56 minutes as Drogheda extended their lead, Joe Manley completely missing a Conor Kane cross to allow Doyle to powerfully head to the bottom corner.

Douglas completed the rout on 67 minutes, meeting Ronan Murray’s free kick to head to the net.