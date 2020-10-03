Danny Grant nets hat-trick as Bohs add to Shelbourne’s woes

Visitors sit eight points behind Shamrock Rovers while Shels face relegation battles

Bohemians’ Daniel Grant beats Georgie Poynton of Shelbourne. Photo: Inpho

Bohemians’ Daniel Grant beats Georgie Poynton of Shelbourne. Photo: Inpho

 

Danny Grant scored a hat-trick as Bohemians beat Shelbourne 3-1 at Tolka Park to reduce the gap back to eight points behind Premier Division leaders Shamrock Rovers with four games to play.

Andre Wright threaded a pass through for winger Grant to open the scoring on 29 minutes.

Shelbourne wasted a chance to level on 67 minutes when Georgie Poynton’s penalty was saved by James Talbot.

Bohemians extended their lead six minutes later when Wright again set up Grant to shoot home off a post.

The hat-trick arrived on 80 minutes, Grant following up to find the far corner after Wright’s shot had been parried by Colin McCabe.

Poynton redeemed his penalty miss with Shelbourne’s consolation goal two minutes from time.

A 2-1 victory at bottom side Cork City gave St Patrick’s Athletic their first back-to-back wins of the season to move them up to fourth place in the table.

An own goal by veteran defender Alan Bennett gifted St Pat’s an eighth minute lead before winger Jordan Gibson doubled it two minutes later.

Their captain Gearoid Morrissey pulled a goal back for Cork just before half-time.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.