Cup hero David McMillan yet to strike new Dundalk deal

Fresh from his FAI Cup final heroics at the Aviva stadium on Sunday, David McMillan has been included on the PFAI’s list of out-of-contract players published by the union on Monday. The striker is one of a number of Dundalk players to feature.

Also included are Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, who scored the team’s other goal against Shamrock Rovers at the weekend and Jordan Flores, the midfielder whose spectacular goal at Tallaght back in February was recently nominated for Fifa Puskas award.

Sean Murray, goalkeeper Aaron McCarey and Dane Massey are all also listed as being available to be signed by rival clubs although it remains possible for players to re-sign where they are now and some of the almost 100 players named from clubs across the country will inevitably do that.

Former Dundalk midfielder Conor Clifford, who spent the season with Derry City, is among the prominent players from other clubs to find himself looking for new employers along with Gearoid Morrissey of Cork City and Shelbourne’s Karl Sheppard.

Though many players have already sorted out contracts for next season, the PFAI had previously suggested more clubs might be delaying than in previous years as they tried to establish what their budgets should be amid all the coronavirus uncertainty.