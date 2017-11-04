Cork fear no one on weekend when both league and cup is to be decided

We will be quietly confident going into the match against UCD, says Ciara McNamara

Emmet Malone

Top scorer Clare Shine will be back for Cork City’s pivotal weekend clashes. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Women’s FAI Cup final: Cork City v UCD, Aviva Stadium, 12.0, Live on RTÉ 2

With the league title to be decided between the two sides facing each other in Wexford on Saturday evening, there are, in a sense, not one but two cup finals in women’s football this weekend.

A win for Cork City in the actual one at the Aviva on Sunday (12.0) might prove to be the first half of a very special day for the club.

For Wexford to lift the Continental Tyres-sponsored league title they must beat Peamount who go into the game with a one-point advantage over their hosts.

 On Sunday, it’s all even to start with, of course, although UCD Waves go into the game with an edge in terms of experience and results between the two this season.

Aine O’Gorman misses the game with an injury picked up while on international duty but Karen Duggan and Claire Walsh are both expected to start for the Dubliners after having been rested recently and Naimi Chemaou is pushing for a place after impressing when Duggan was rested.

Top scorer Clare Shine will be back for City whose captain, Ciara McNamara, insists her side has nothing to fear.

“We haven’t beaten them this year but we’ll be quietly confident going into the match,” she says. “We feel we can beat anyone on our day and we’ll be able for any team that’s put in front of us.”

