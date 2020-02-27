Cork desperately hoping to get off the mark against Finn Harps

Cork City will look to put what has been an awful start to the new season behind them when Finn Harps come to Turner’s Cross on Friday evening. Deshane Dalling returns from suspension for the game but Conor Davis is again absent through injury as Neale Fenn searches for a way of sparking a improvement in his side.

Harps, by contrast, have started well and might have been even better placed but for the late equaliser conceded in the derby game against Derry City. Despite that setback, Ollie Horgan will feel that his side take a bit of momentum into this game and the manager is bound to see it as an opportunity to catch Cork when confidence in the home side’s camp is low.

Newly signed midfielder Alexander Kogler could, it seems, be involved for Harps despite having initially listed as suspended as the FAI received clarification from Austria that he has already served the ban in question. Adrian Delap definitely returns to the squad but Shane McEleney is a doubt after picking up an injury against City.

Shelbourne are at full strength for the visit of cross city rivals St Patrick’s and Ian Morris will be hoping that last week’s second half performance against Dundalk can serve as the basis for better results against less resilient opponents.

It is not yet clear whether Stephen O’Donnell’s side falls into that category but they certainly could do with building on the win in Sligo and pushing on a bit. Onloan defender Ollie Younger is suspended for the game, however, while Billy King faces a late fitness test.

In the night’s other top flight game, Bohemians travel to the Brandywell where Declan Devine will pick from an unchanged squad as he looks to engineer Derry City’s first win of the new season.

Fixtures (all kick-offs 7.45pm)

Premier Division: Cork City v Finn Harps, Derry City v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, Shelbourne v St Patrick’s.

First Division: Athlone Town v Cabinteely, Bray Wanderers v Wexford, Drogheda United v Longford Town, UCD v Cobh Ramblers.