Cork City in talks with Preston about possible investment

Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Kevin O’Connor all headed to England from Cork

Updated: 25 minutes ago

There’s been widespread speculation that Brexit might lead to English clubs attempting to form partnerships with, invest in or even takeover Irish clubs which would allow them to develop players here until they turned 18. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

There’s been widespread speculation that Brexit might lead to English clubs attempting to form partnerships with, invest in or even takeover Irish clubs which would allow them to develop players here until they turned 18. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Cork City are in talks with Championship outfit Preston North End about the possibility of the English club investing in the Irish side which endured a tough year financially in 2019.

Officials from Preston are reported to have been in Ireland on Tuesday as discussions progressed, although the Irish club played down the suggestion that a full blown takeover was a possibility.

The two clubs have maintained a positive relationship in recent years as Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Kevin O’Connor all headed to England from the fan owned Irish side. While Preston spent a portion of their preseason in Cork last summer and played a friendly at Turner’s Cross. Any investment however would have to be agreed on by Cork City’s members.

City, though, are in need of new investment as they have struggled in recent times with substantial budget cuts imposed during what was a difficult season last year. In December, it was revealed that the club had had to do a deal with Revenue over unpaid taxes and penalties totalling €88,000 - although this is said to have been partly down to a misinterpretation of the rules.

There has been widespread speculation that the restrictions to be imposed on British clubs signing overseas players at the end of this year as a result of Brexit might lead to clubs there attempting to form partnerships with, invest in or even takeover Irish clubs which would allow them to develop players here until they turned 18.

Preston are one of a number of English sides who have demonstrated a particular belief in the value of recruiting from within the game here.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.