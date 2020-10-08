Colin Healy to take charge of Cork City against Bohemians

Cork City have confirmed that Colin Healy will take charge of the first team for Friday evening’s game against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. The former Republic of Ireland international steps up from his work with the club’s academy and under-19 side after the departure of Neale Fenn who left the club on Wednesday evening.

Club chairman, Declan Carey, thanked Fenn for his efforts and credited him with helping City to implement “major structural changes” during his short time back at Turner’s Cross, but the team has struggled in the Premier Division and, are two points adrift at the foot of the table, currently trying to avoid relegation.

“There are 15 points to play for,” said Carey in a statement, “and we hope now that that everyone will band together for what will be a hugely important three-week period for the whole club.

Fenn acknowledged that he was disappointed to be leaving the club after only a little more than a year as manager but said that it had been a difficult period for all the league’s clubs. His assistant, Joe Gamble, leaves too.

The news came after it emerged that the club’s board is to recommend offering an option to buy City for €1 to Grovemoor, a company controlled by Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings.

The proposal will be considered at a meeting of members on October 28th when a simple majority will be required to approve it.

Carey says that the takeover, after which it is envisaged that Hemmings will clear the club’s now substantial debt, would be “hugely beneficial”. There has been some shock expressed at the move, however, with City having endured some turbulent times prior to being saved by supporter owned trust, Foras.