Burke wins it for Shamrock Rovers to leave Bohemians fuming

Shamrock Rovers 2 Bohemians 1

Graham Burke scored a controversial penalty winner to maintain Shamrock Rovers’ unbeaten start to the season and infuriate Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

A fifth successive win over their arch rivals stretches the champions unbeaten league run to 29 games, though they do surrender top spot in the table to St Patrick’s Athletic on goal difference.

A fourth defeat of the season was tough for Bohemians to stomach as they more than matched Rovers in an enthralling derby.

Unhappy with his side’s defending in Tuesday’s loss to Sligo, Bohemians manager Keith Long made three defensive switches in six overall changes to his side.

Despite that, Bohemians were exposed as early as three minutes in before Rovers’ dominant start brought them a fifth minute lead.

James Talbot initially saved well with his feet from Burke after Aaron Greene and Danny Mandroiu carved Bohemians open.

Two minutes later, Dylan Watts found Liam Scales in far too much space on the left to cross. And though Greene’s flick rebounded off a post, Watts was there to volley home his second goal of the season.

Despite Rovers’ bright start, they should have been punished on 13 minutes as Bohemians wasted a glorious opening.

The ball broke kindly to allow Keith Ward scurry clear on the right. The low cross ran to Liam Burt who rashly curled his shot wide.

That was soon forgotten, as Bohemians levelled with a terrific goal six minutes later.

Burt found Ali Coote on the left to spin past Sean Hoare who crossed for Ross Tierney to head to the net.

In an open game, Rovers should have regained the lead but for hesitancy from Burke while at the other end Burt and Coote set up Kelly to work Mannus.

Rovers then wasted a gilt-edged chance on 35 minutes. Chris McCann surged forward to play Greene through one-on-one only for the striker’s composure to desert him as he shot tamely wide.

Bohemians started the second half on the front foot, signalling their intent with Keith Buckley shooting straight at Mannus two minutes in.

Though Rovers introduced Ronan Finn and Gary O’Neill to re-energize their midfield, Bohemians remained the better side since the resumption, coming within inches of a deserved lead on 66 minutes.

The impressive Tierney did well on the left to deliver the ball across for Kelly who, stretching under pressure from Lee Grace, shot against the butt of a post.

But Bohemians were left fuming as the game turned in Rovers’ favour on 74 minutes.

Central defender James Finnerty was harshly adjudged to have pushed Mandroiu over as they raced into the area.

Referee Paul McLaughlin pointed to the spot before further incensing the visitors by showing Finnerty a straight red card.

Burke’s drilled penalty beat Talbot despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Gannon (Finn,57), McCann (Gaffney, 71), Watts (O’Neill, 64), Scales; Mandroiu, Greene, Burke.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Finnerty, Cornwall, Wilson; Buckley, Coote (Levingston, 80); Ward (Ciaran Kelly, 77), Tierney, Burt; Kelly.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Monaghan).