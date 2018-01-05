Bray Wanderers hold onto five players for upcoming season

Gary McCabe, Hugh Douglas, John Sullivan, Conor Kenna and Ger Pender have all re-signed

Emmet Malone

Gary McCabe has rejoined Bray Wanderers ahead of the upcoming season. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Gary McCabe has rejoined Bray Wanderers ahead of the upcoming season. Photo: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Bray Wanderers have completed the signing of five key members of last season’s squad and added some well known new faces as new manager Dave Mackey prepares to get preseason training under way over the weekend.

Gary McCabe, Hugh Douglas, John Sullivan, Conor Kenna and Ger Pender have all returned to the Carlisle Grounds for the 2018 season while the club has also signed former UCD, Limerick and St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Paul O’Conor along with Sean Heaney, Dylan Hayes and Jake Kelly who spent last season with Waterford, Bohemians and Longford Town respectively.

Mackey is hopeful that Peter Cherrie will re-sign in time for Saturday’s first training session and intends to talk with Mark Salmon when he returns from abroad. He currently has 14 players, though, including newly arrived young centre-half Darragh Gibbons who he previously worked with at Shamrock Rovers and a group of four players still under contract from last year headed up by experienced midfielder Aaron Greene.

“The budget for this year is not what the budget was for last year and it will be a tighter squad,” says Mackey, “but Gerry Mulvey, the main investor/owner, has been extremely supportive and I’m delighted to have got so many of the squad that did so well last year back along with what I think are some very good new players.

“We probably need three or four more players and the challenge is to get the right ones in to help get us where we want to be but I’m very happy with what we have managed to do over the last few days; the players from last year have a good bond, a good spirit and having done well last year I think they want to see if they can build on that.

“The initial aim is still to retain our Premier Division status next season but having retained the bulk of last year’s squad I think we be hoping to see what we can achieve after that.”

Cork City, meanwhile, are reported to be on the verge of completing the signing of Under-21 international defender Danny Kane from Huddersfield Town. The former Cherry Orchard player moved to England in 2013.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.