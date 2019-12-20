Bohs to meet Shamrock Rovers on opening day of Airtricity League

Newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner’s Cross to take on Cork City

Bohs’ Danny Mandriou was sent off during the last clash with Shamrock Rovers. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Bohemians will host Shamrock Rovers on the opening night of the Airtricity League season on February 14th while newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to face Cork City.

Fixtures for next season were released on Friday with defending champions Dundalk set to open up against Derry City at Oriel Park.

Bohs will be looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat to Rovers the last time the sides met which was in the semi-final of the FAI Cup last season which Rovers then went on to win by beating Dundalk on penalties.

As for Shels, their first game back in the top flight for six years will see them travel to Turner’s Cross. The 13-times champions of Ireland won the First Division title in September and have added last year’s Cork captain Karl Sheppard to their ranks .

Sligo Rovers will travel to Finn Park to face Finn Harps on the opening night while St Patrick’s Athletic will host Waterford.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

A full list of fixtures can be found here.

