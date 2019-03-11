Bohemians’ Dinny Corcoran wins player of the month award

Bohemians striker Dinny Corcoran has been named as the Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association player of the month for March.

The 30-year-old played a key part in the Dublin club’s strong start to the season and scored the penalty that decided the derby game against Shamrock Rovers.

The team’s defensive strength was also recognised with goalkeeper James Talbot running Corcoran close in voting for the award but the striker’s overall contribution gave him the edge. Derry City’s Ciaron Harkin was the other major contender.

“It’s great to win the award,” says Corcoran. “I’m feeling good and I had the perfect start to the season personally with the three goals. We also kept three clean sheets in those games, which is nice.

“Personal achievements are always good, but more importantly we’ve had a great start to the season as a team and hopefully we can push on and get more points on the board now.