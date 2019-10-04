Bohemians back in European hot seat after narrow win over Cork

Derek Pender scored the only goal of the game as visitors dropped yet more points

Bohemians’ Derek Pender celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during their Airtricity League clash with Cork City. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Bohemians’ Derek Pender celebrates scoring his side’s first goal during their Airtricity League clash with Cork City. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Bohemians 1 Cork City 0

Bohemians moved a step closer to securing a Europa League spot after Cork City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan gifted them victory at Dalymount Park.

Ryan was entrusted with the No1 spot in only the second game of Neale Fenn’s reign but he messed up two minutes into the second half by spilling a routine cross from Gypsies captain Derek Pender into his own goal.

Victory for Keith Long’s side, together with defeats for Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic, gives them a five-point cushion over their rivals in the chase for a Europa League.

Danny Grant cut inside early on to blaze over for Bohemians and their teenage midfielder Ross Tierney forced Ryan into a superb save with a header.

Apart from a couple of half-chances for Karl Sheppard, Cork were rudderless, leaving Fenn still hunting his first win after six games.

Few expected to see stalwart Pender in such an advanced position and there was even more surprise when Ryan botched his floated cross.

With no opponent near him, the former Huddersfield Town trainee caught the ball but allowed it slip from his grasp when he landed on his goal-line.

Grant almost added a second by drilling past the far post but Keith Long’s side were worthy winners.

Bohemians: J Talbot; D Pender (M Barker 75) R Cornwall, J Finnerty, P Kirk; R Tierney, S Allardice; L Wade-Slater, K Ward (D Devoy 82), D Grant (R Graydon 90); A Wright.

Cork City: T Ryan; C Horgan, C McCarthy, D Casey, S Griffin; C McCormack, A Byrne; D O’Connor, E Stokes (M O’Sullivan 75), J Coustrain (B O’Brien-Whitemarsh 88); K Sheppard.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.