Bohemians back in European hot seat after narrow win over Cork

Bohemians 1 Cork City 0

Bohemians moved a step closer to securing a Europa League spot after Cork City goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan gifted them victory at Dalymount Park.

Ryan was entrusted with the No1 spot in only the second game of Neale Fenn’s reign but he messed up two minutes into the second half by spilling a routine cross from Gypsies captain Derek Pender into his own goal.

Victory for Keith Long’s side, together with defeats for Derry City and St Patrick’s Athletic, gives them a five-point cushion over their rivals in the chase for a Europa League.

Danny Grant cut inside early on to blaze over for Bohemians and their teenage midfielder Ross Tierney forced Ryan into a superb save with a header.

Apart from a couple of half-chances for Karl Sheppard, Cork were rudderless, leaving Fenn still hunting his first win after six games.

Few expected to see stalwart Pender in such an advanced position and there was even more surprise when Ryan botched his floated cross.

With no opponent near him, the former Huddersfield Town trainee caught the ball but allowed it slip from his grasp when he landed on his goal-line.

Grant almost added a second by drilling past the far post but Keith Long’s side were worthy winners.

Bohemians: J Talbot; D Pender (M Barker 75) R Cornwall, J Finnerty, P Kirk; R Tierney, S Allardice; L Wade-Slater, K Ward (D Devoy 82), D Grant (R Graydon 90); A Wright.

Cork City: T Ryan; C Horgan, C McCarthy, D Casey, S Griffin; C McCormack, A Byrne; D O’Connor, E Stokes (M O’Sullivan 75), J Coustrain (B O’Brien-Whitemarsh 88); K Sheppard.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).