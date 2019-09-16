Bohemians avoid an FAI Cup upset against Crumlin United

Crumlin United 0 Bohemians 2

Bohemians booked their place in the last four of the FAI Cup with a comfortable victory over Crumlin United at Richmond Park on Monday.

Thanks to goals in each half from Andre Wright and Andy Lyons, Bohs had the measure of the Leinster Senior League outfit. They now progress to face arch rivals Shamrock Rovers in the semi-finals on September 27th as Keith Long’s men seek to bridge an 11-year gap to their most recent success in the competition.

Amongst the Crumlin side, there were four players that previously plied their trades at Bohs.

There was also additional spots in their line-up for Gareth and Liam Brady - brothers to Republic of Ireland international Robbie - the latter of whom provided a potent attacking threat in the early moments.

Nonetheless, it came as little surprise when their Premier Division counterparts opened the scoring on 15 minutes. After the recalled Danny Grant had probed to telling effect on the left flank, Wright was on hand to turn home the teenager winger’s powerful delivery into the area.

This looked set to be the catalyst for a dominant Gypsies performance and Wright headed a Lyons cross agonisingly past the post on the first-quarter mark.

Crumlin had a number of close shaves as the action progressed, but heroic defensive work ensured they were just a single goal adrift at the break. It seemed like only a matter of time until Bohs added to their advantage, however, and it arrived through an unlikely source nine minutes after the restart.

Following another fine burst into the Crumlin half, Grant squared for the raiding Lyons to slot home into the bottom right-hand corner. This was the fullback’s first goal of 2019 and placed them within sight of a second consecutive semi-final appearance.

Despite Liam Brady forcing a fine save out of Bohs’ goalkeeper James Talbot, Crumlin breathed a sigh of relief when Dawson Devoy rattled the crossbar on 70 minutes.

Though Crumlin substitute Gingi Aki subsequently tested Talbot from close range - off a clever Conor Murphy pass - Bohs closed out the game in convincing fashion.

Crumlin United: Quinn; Cummins, Fagan, Mandiangu, G Brady; Hyland, Murphy; Walsh, Donnelly (Burgess, 63 mins), L Brady (Aki, 78 mins); Kelly.

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall, Finnerty, Pender (Kirk, 69 mins); Allardice, Tierney; Graydon, Devoy, Grant (Wade-Slater, 75 mins); Wright (Swan, 85 mins).

Referee: G Kelly (Cork).