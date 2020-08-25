Bohemians against Shamrock Rovers to go ahead as scheduled

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon has said that the top of the table clash between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians will go ahead as planned despite Shamrock Rovers having initially raised the prospect of a postponement over the involvement of several players in an Irish Under-21 training camp earlier in the week.

Bohs boss Keith Long said on Tuesday that he had no difficulty with Rovers seeking the postponement given the prospect of both clubs only getting two of their players - Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia in the case of Rovers, Danny Mandroiu and Danny Grant for Bohemians - back for training on the day before the game.

Scanlon, however, says that after talks between the association and the clubs he expects the fixture, which is to be broadcast live by Eir, will go ahead as scheduled, on Saturday, September 5th at 2pm.

“At the minute the game is going ahead,” he said, “I don’t see that that will change. We’ve been in consultation with both clubs and they are happy with the arrangements we have in place at the minute.

“Some of the things in the Under-21 situation would have changed in terms of when the camp was starting and finishing from the initial correspondence that would have went out to the clubs.

“We’ve been trying to work together on it to make sure there’s a solution that suits everybody. Rovers are happy with the arrangements.”

Bohemians are currently two points behind their rivals and so a win in the game would take Long’s side to the top of the table.