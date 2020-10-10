Airtricity League season extended due to positive Covid tests

The Airtricity League season has been extended by a week due to positive coronavirus tests which have caused some teams to quarantine for 14 days.

The Premier Division season will now end on Sunday, November 8th while the First Division season will finish on Tuesday, October 27th.

The final rounds of fixtures for both divisions have been pushed back a week with all matches still taking place at the same time.

This week both St Patrick’s Athletic and Galway United were forced to isolate for 14 days because of positive Covid-19 tests meaning they both had to have two fixtures rescheduled.

St Pat’s will now travel to play Finn Harps on Wednesday, October 28th and will welcome Dundalk on Sunday, November 1st.

In the First Division Galway will play Drogheda United on Tuesday, October 20th and Bray Wanderers on Saturday, October 24th.

The promotion/relegation playoff series has been rescheduled as well with the First Division playoff semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, October 31st, the First Division playoff final on Friday, November 6th and the promotion/relegation playoff final on Saturday, November 14th.

The FAI Cup quarter-final dates have also been confirmed with the fixtures spread over October and November due to Dundalk’s involvement in the Europa League group stages.

FAI Cup quarter-finals

Sligo Rovers v Derry City - Friday, October 30th

Athlone Town v Shelbourne - Saturday, October 31st

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers - Sunday, November 1st

Bohemians v Dundalk - Saturday, November 14th