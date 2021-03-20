Airtricity League round-up: Dream start to the season for Longford

Longford Town enjoyed a dream start on their return to the top flight after a four-year absence as goals from Dylan Grimes and Joe Gorman brought a deserved 2-0 opening night victory over Derry City at Bishopsgate to put the midlanders top of the Premier Division table.

Lively winger Grimes found the bottom corner with an angled drive to give Daire Doyle’s side a ninth minute lead.

Having earlier saved well from Dean Byrne, Derry goalkeeper Nathan Gartside, called up this week to the Northern Ireland international squad, was culpable for Longford’s second goal on 72 minutes.

The 23-year-old could only clumsily parry an Aodh Dervin free kick into the path of Gorman who swept the loose ball home from close range.

A goal from striker Adam Foley, whose winner against Waterford in the final game of last season ensured their Premier Division survival, earned Finn Harps a heartening 1-0 victory over Bohemians in Ballybofey.

Foley struck on 38 minutes to clinically punish an under-hit back pass from defender James Finnerty to round goalkeeper James Talbot and slot home.

Sligo Rovers came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Dundalk at the Showgrounds.

Attacking midfielder Patrick McEleney gave the visitors a 16th minute lead when curling a shot to the net after Greg Sloggett won possession to set him up.

Jamaica international striker Romeo Parkes marked his return to Sligo with their equaliser seven minutes later, powerfully heading home a Robbie McCourt free kick.