Aaron McEneff’s two goals leave Shamrock Rovers in sight of the double

Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 0

A couple of first-half goals from Aaron McEneff were enough to keep Shamrock Rovers’ hopes of a league and cup double alive.

Sligo never abandoned their search for a way back into this semi-final but the holders were just that little bit too good over the course of the contest, leaving Liam Buckley’s side to console themselves with fact that anything bar an Athlone Town victory at the Aviva next week will be enough to have them back in Europe next season.

The Dubliners’ ambitions are a little more immediate with a first double in more than 40 years now just a single win away. The way they came through this one suggests that they are firmly focused on completing the task and with McEneff getting two for the second game in succession, they underlined the fact that key players are still showing the sort of form required to successfully retain the trophy.

The talk beforehand had been that the first goal would be of huge importance and so conceding less than four minutes in must have dented Sligo’s morale. It was soft enough stuff with Jack Byrne taking the game’s first set piece, a free that was deflected wide for a corner. Byrne then floated that into the six-yard box where Liam Scales’s goalward flick was blocked but not cleared allowing McEneff to step in and blast home from close range.

His second, on the stroke of half-time, was must more about precision than power, with the midfielder finding the bottom-right corner accurately enough from just outside the area to prevent Ed McGinty getting the touch required. The hosts, though, had been a little lucky in the build-up that Rhys Marshall’s return pass to McEneff had dropped almost perfectly into his path due to a deflection.

It seemed a little harsh on Sligo who had taken a little while to get going after having falling behind but who had then posed a potent enough threat of their own. Lewis Banks was at the heart of most their best attacking moves but their finishing consistently fell short of what was required, with Ronan Coughlan heading one great opportunity straight at Alan Mannus and Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe firing way over from the middle of the area.

The visitors pulling themselves level at that stage seemed entirely plausible and the game never became as one sided as the one in the league here at the start of October did through the second half. But once the gap was extended to two goals there was a definite sense that Buckley’s side had again left themselves with a bit too much to do.

The home side, indeed, looked the more likely of the two to score through much of the second half with Dylan Watts and Graham Burke passing up the best of their chances. Even with the cushion as it was, however, Stephen Bradley felt comfortable enough by the 75th minute to start looking forward to next week’s final with the manager able to give some game time to Greg Bolger for the first time in four months.

Sligo stuck at it and there were a couple of goal area scrambles late on that might have yielded a bit more had the ball broken a little more favourably for them. Ultimately, though, they struggled to force Mannus into making an actual save of note and were left with no complaints when time ran out for them.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; O’Brien, Scales, Grace; Marshall, Watts (Bolger, 75 mins) , McEneff, S Kavanagh (Lafferty, 68 mins); Byrne (Farrugia, 75 mins), Burke (Williams, 82 mins), Finn (Nugent, 89 mins).

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, Mahon, Donelon; Devers (Cooper, half-time), Morahan (Noone, 68 mins), Cawley (Kane, 75 mins); De Vries (Seymore, 68 mins), Coughlan, Junior.

Referee: P McLaughlin (Dublin).