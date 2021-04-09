€1m funding for Dalymount Park redevelopment confirmed

Dublin City Council confirm designing and planning phase for 6,000 stadium can begin

Dublin City Council has confirmed Government funding of €1 million for Dalymount Park. Photograph: Inpho

The redevelopment of Dalymount Park has moved closer, after a Government grant of nearly €1 million was confirmed on Friday.

Dublin City Council now have the green light to start designing and planning for the redevelopment, with Bohemians to groundshare the new 6,000 capacity ground with rivals Shelbourne.

The grant, from the Department of Sport, is worth €918,750 and comes from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund. It will be used to fund the design and planning stages for the new-look stadium in Phibsborough.

A statement from Dublin City Council said the redevelopment is hoped to be completed ahead of the 2025 season, “but this is very much dependent on further funding coming available for the construction stage from national Government via stream 2 of LSSIF and the City Councillors supporting the rezoning and sale of Tolka Park.”

The council, “will now appoint an architect led integrated design team that will begin work shortly on the preliminary design. During this process there will be consultation with all the relevant stakeholders including both Bohemian FC and Shelbourne FC and the wider North Dublin Community.”

The FAI has welcomed the announcement of funding for Dalymount. Chief executive Jonathan Hill said: “Dalymount Park is an iconic Irish football stadium and this project will deliver a world class stadium to the north side of Ireland’s capital city.

“I want to again thank Government and Dublin City Council for their continued support of this project and wish all the stakeholders well with the next steps.”

