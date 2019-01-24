Monaco suspend Thierry Henry as manager after dismal spell

Thierry Henry has been suspended from his role as Monaco manager just after three months after his appointment at the Ligue 1 club. Monaco have won only two league games under Henry and sit 19th in the French top flight. They said a final decision on his future was pending and that Franck Passi, who arrived last month to provide experienced assistance for Henry, will oversee Friday’s training session.

It has been a troubled spell in charge for Henry, who walked into a relegation battle when he replaced Leonardo Jardim on 13 October. At that point they were 18th in Ligue 1 but their fortunes have not improved during a 104-day, 20-match stint and his frustrations rose to the surface in the buildup to Saturday’s crucial game against Dijon, who sit one place above them.

Henry said his team were “going to war” in their effort to arrest a five-game winless run in the league and suggested an attitude problem within the squad. “We need guys who want to save the club, who don’t think about themselves,” he said. Asked who would be left out at Dijon, he replied: “You will see. There are too many names.”

Monaco had shown signs of life after Christmas, a penalty shoot-out win over Rennes in the league cup preceding draws at Marseille and at home to Patrick Vieira’s Nice on 16 January. After the latter, Henry observed that Monaco – who have suffered through big-name departures and a lengthy injury list – were beginning to play the way he wanted. Henry’s former Arsenal team-mate, Cesc Fàbregas, was tempted to join from Chelsea and the outlook appeared brighter.

But they took another step backwards with a 5-1 home defeat to Strasbourg last Saturday, playing 83 minutes with 10 men, and were then defeated 3-1 at Stade Louis II by Ligue 2 side Metz in the French Cup on Tuesday. That appears to have pressed Monaco into action, with reports suggesting Jardim could make an unlikely return should Henry’s exit be confirmed. – Guardian service