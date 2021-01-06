Mick McCarthy sacked by Apoel after just two months in charge

Mick McCarthy been sacked as manager of Cypriot side Apoel after just two months and nine games in charge. His team was beaten for the fourth time in succession on Tuesday night with Jack Byrne coming on for the final five minutes of a 2-1 defeat at Doxa Katokopia.

In a social media post on Wednesday morning, Apoel said that it had “ended its cooperation with Mick McCarthy,” and wished both him and his assistant Terry Connor, all the best for the future.

In all, McCarthy managed three wins and a draw, all in his first five games, since taking over at the start of November and the former Republic of Ireland manager failed to significantly improve the club’s overall position in the top flight table.

Apoel have won the last seven completed championships in the Cypriot League but are currently in need of a dramatic improvement if they are to avoid competing in relegation playoffs for the latter part of this season. They are, in fact, just four points off the automatic relegation spots, an unthinkable position for a club of their status.

The hope clearly was that McCarthy would immediately transform their fortunes and the frustration of fans was clear on social media after Tuesday night’s defeat with some calling for his departure.

Asked about his position at his post-match press conference, McCarthy effectively acknowledged that, at a club with a track record for impatience with its coaches, he could not be sure of being given time to turn things around.

“This is not my decision,” he said. “My position is that tomorrow we return to work and continue to work. The most difficult thing for me is to come here to speak after four consecutive defeats. It is not acceptable for Apoel. I do what I can as in all the games in my career but unfortunately at the moment it doesn’t work.”

Byrne came on for the last five minutes of this latest game after having completed his move to the club on Monday and McCarthy was positive about his brief showing. “He was hungry,” he said, “and maybe that’s what we need.”

McCarthy may well not be terribly damaged by the way the move went or ended back in England where he will continue to be well regarded by many clubs and commentators but Byrne now finds himself waiting to see if the manager’s successor also sees him as having the potential to make an impact. For now, though, the former Shamrock Rovers midfielder will be spending day three of a contract intended to run until May 2023 in recovery mode.