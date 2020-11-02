Mick McCarthy named new manager of Cypriot side APOEL

Former Ireland boss back in the dugout with Cyprus’s most successful side until May 2020

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Mick McCarthy is back in management with APOEL of Cyprus. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Mick McCarthy is back in management with APOEL of Cyprus. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

 

Mick McCarthy has returned to management with Cypriot side APOEL.

The 61-year-old returns to the dugout seven months after stepping down as Republic of Ireland boss for the second time in what is his first club role outside England.

APOEL, the reigning champions of the Cypriot First Division, announced the news on their website, with McCarthy signing a deal until May 2022.

McCarthy’s long-time assistant Terry Connor, who has worked with him at Wolves, Ipswich and with the Republic, has also joined the staff.

APOEL are the most successful team in Cypriot league history but have made a poor start to the season and currently sit 10th with nine points from eight games.

A run of four games without a win proved the end for Greek coach Marinos Ouzounidis, who was the Nicosia team’s 12th permanent coach since 2015.

A statement on apoelfc.com.cy said of McCarthy and Connor: “We welcome both of them to APOEL and we wish them to immediately help the team return to good and substantial performances so that it can meet its goals, which are to win titles.”

McCarthy’s first match in charge of APOEL will be against second-bottom Ethnikos Achna on Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.