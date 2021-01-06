Mick McCarthy leaves Apoel after just two months in charge

News comes two days after Jack Byrne joined the Cypriot club from Shamrock Rovers

Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Apoel. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Apoel. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Mick McCarthy’s time as Apoel manager has ended just two months after taking the job with the club four points above the relegation zone following a fourth straight defeat on Tuesday night.

A statement on the club’s website confirmed the news on Wednesday morning and wished McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor well.

The 61-year-old former Ireland manager signed a deal with the Cypriot club in November which contracted him until 2022 and just two days ago it was confirmed that Ireland international Jack Byrne had joined the club.

However, it has all turned sour very quickly for McCarthy in Nicosia after a 2-1 loss to Doxa on Tuesday - during which Byrne came off the bench to make his debut.

Apoel are notorious for going through managers and will now be looking to appoint their 16th boss in seven years after McCarthy lasted just nine matches.

The news will come as a blow to Dubliner Byrne who was given his Ireland debut by McCarthy and that relationship was a large part of his choosing to move to Cyprus. However, that link-up has come to an end after just two days.

More to follow…

