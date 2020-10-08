Mesut Ozil left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad

Manchester United leave Rojo, Jones and Romero out of Champions League squad

Mesut Ozil has not featured in the matchday squad for the last 17 matches. File photograph: Getty Images

Mesut Ozil’s miserable time at Arsenal continues after he was left out of the club’s Europa League squad.

The 31-year-old has not played for the Gunners since March and has not featured in the matchday squad for the last 17 matches.

He only played twice in Europe last season and the arrivals of the likes of Thomas Partey, Willian and Gabriel mean manager Mikel Arteta’s decision to leave him out of their Europa League squad is the clearest message yet the former Germany international, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has no future at the club. Defender Sokratis and William Saliba have also been left out of the European squad.

Manchester United have omitted Marcus Rojo, Phil Jones and third-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero from their Champions League squad.

Rojo spent the second half of last season on loan at Estudiantes, while Jones made just eight appearances, only two of which were in the Premier League — with one of those lasting just 45 minutes — while Romero has fallen down the pecking order following Dean Henderson’s return from Sheffield United.

New signings Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Facundo Pellistri are all included.

There were no major surprises in Liverpool or Manchester City’s Champions League squads, however.

Tottenham have omitted goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, a deadline-day target for Everton, Gedson Fernandes and Danny Rose, who is not training with the first team and spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle.

