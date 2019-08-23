Melody so sweet as Galway dump Cork City out of the FAI Cup

Galway 1 Cork City 0

Galway United are into the quarter-finals after a shock win over Cork City .

Neale Fenn looks set to take over at Cork City and he was at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. But Conor Melody was the hero for the home side as Cork failed to hit a shot on target.

Cork could have taken the lead in the fifth minute but Mark O’Sullivan’s header from a Kevin O’Connor cross finished wide of Kevin Horgan’s right-hand post.

Galway worked their way into the game with Conor Barry and Melody providing and outlet up front.

The hosts looked more dangerous and Cork’s next real opportunity didn’t come until the 45th minute when Gearoid Morrissey blazed his shot over.

But two minutes later Stephen Christopher sent in a corner and Melody bundled home the finish to give the hosts the lead.

Melody and Higgins had a couple of chances to extend the lead after half-time as they held on.

GALWAY UNITED: K Horgan; Lynch, Brouder (Murphy, 85 mins), Walsh, Ludden; Higgins, Collins, Nugent (C Horgan, 82 mins), Christopher; Barry, Melody (Faherty, 84 mins).

CORK CITY: McNulty; C Horgan, McCarthy, Casey, Hurley; Coustrain (Griffin, 45 mins), Buckley, Morrissey, O’Connor (Sheppard, 31 mins); O’Sullivan, Stokes (O’Brien Whitmarsh, 75 mins) .

Referee: Robert Rogers (Dublin).

UCD 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

New manager Maciej Tarnogrodzki worked the oracle from the start as UCD stunned St Patrick’s Athletic to cruise into the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

Their 10-1 tanking at Bohemians last week brought previous boss Collie O’Neill’s time at bottom-of-the-table UCD to an end.

But his former players, under the guidance of promoted under-19s coach Tarnogrodzki, redeemed themselves here with this rousing display against a disjointed St Pat’s.

Despite a bright start, St Pat’s were stunned to find themselves two goals down midway through the first half.

The visitors’ defence stood indicted for the first on 21 minutes as Liam Kerrigan’s corner was headed home by Yoyo Mahdy.

Six minutes later Richie O’Farrell threaded a ball through for Kerrigan to calmly sweep his shot past Brendan Clarke.

Shocking defending a minute into the second half gifted UCD their third goal.

Ciarán Kelly miscontrolled the ball with Kerrigan pouncing to shoot home his second of the night.

In a late rally, Conor Clifford got a goal back for St Pat’s on 81 minutes before Gavin Sheridan made a fine save from Glen McAuley.

The only blot on the night for UCD was the 90th-minute sending off of midfielder Jack Keaney for a second booking.

UCD: Sheridan; Tobin, Scales, Boore, Farrell; Kerrigan (Byrne, 77 mins), Keaney, Keane, McClelland (McEvoy, 90+2 mins); O’Farrell; Mahdy.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; Desmond, Webster, Kelly, Bermingham (Toner, 52 mins); Coleman (Shaw, 64 mins), Clifford, Markey; D Clarke, Hale (Walker, 52 mins), McAuley.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).

Attendance: 585