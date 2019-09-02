Matteo Darmian completes move to Parma on 4-year deal

British media reported United will receive €1.5 million for the versatile defender

Matteo Darmian: made 92 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. Photograph: Getty Images

Matteo Darmian: made 92 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has completed a move to Italian Serie A side Parma on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Italy international Darmian, who arrived at Old Trafford from Torino in July 2015, made 92 appearances for United in all competitions, helping them to the FA Cup in his first season. But the 29-year-old full back made only seven appearances for United last season and has not played at all this term under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. British media reported United will receive €1.5 million for the versatile defender, who had one year left on his contract.

“Everyone at Manchester United would like to thank Matteo for his service and wish him all the best for the future,” United said in a statement.

Darmian’s transfer comes after fellow defender Chris Smalling left to join AS Roma on a season-long loan, while forwards Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.