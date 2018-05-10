Martin O’Neill names squad to take on Celtic, France and USA

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke among four players to receive their first call-ups
Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke has been named in Martin O’Neill’s provisional Irish squad. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has announced a provisional squad for the upcoming friendly games against Celtic (May 20th), France (May 28th) and United States (June 2nd).

The three friendly games act as the final preparation ahead of the Uefa Nations League opener away to Wales on September 6th. Matt Doherty, Declan Rice and Scott Hogan, who all made their debuts in the recent friendly against Turkey, are again involved.

In all 40 players have been named, although some players will drop out of the squad after the first game in Celtic Park, depending on their team’s progress in their respective English league play-offs. Others will only report into camp ahead of the trip to Paris in Stade de France.

Graham Burke is the latest player from the Airtricity League to be called up to the squad, after impressing for Shamrock Rovers.

Also receiving their first senior call-ups are Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams, and Preston North End forward Callum Robinson.

A number of players miss out due to injury, including Robbie Brady (knee), James McCarthy (broken leg), Jonny Hayes (ankle) and Aiden McGeady (ankle). Burnley forward Jonathan Walters returns after a long injury lay-off.

John O’Shea will be leading Ireland out for the final time at the against the United States in the Aviva Stadium.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster Rovers), Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers).

