Mark Travers departs Ireland squad with injury

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is assessing his goalkeeping options after Mark Travers left the squad following an injury sustained during the training camp in Portugal.

Travers suffered a hand injury and, after undergoing medical treatment and having an x-ray, it was decided that the AFC Bournemouth player should be released in order to let it heal.

“It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the Doc [ALAN BYRNE]has never seen . . . he’s got a displaced fracture of his thumb,” McCarthy told FAI TV.

“It’s really sad for us because he’s a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper, but he’s got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season.”

Travers made his Premier League debut at the start of the month, with the 19-year-old, who grew up in Maynooth, turning in an impressive performance as Bournemouth secured a surprise victory over Tottenham Hotspur.